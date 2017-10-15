KCB beat Bidco to consolidate NSL lead

But Vihiga United kept pace with the leaders after edging out FC Talanta 1-0 in another match

KCB consolidated their lead at the National Super League following a 2-1 win against Bidco United on Sunday.

Simon Abuko scored a brace for KCB in each half from open play and a penalty to help the bankers maintain their position at the top of the log with 67 points.

Elsewhere, Zachary Gathu and Pistone Mutamba goals were enough to hand Wazito a 2-1 win against Modern Coast Rangers 2-1.

Ushuru also dispatched Kenya Police 2-0 at the Karuturi Grounds in Naivasha. Andrew Murunga and Oscar Mbugua were on the scoresheet for Ushuru while Nairobi Stima dropped two points on the road against Agro Chemical to remain fifth with 58 points, nine adrift of league leaders KCB.

At the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, Isibania edged out Nakuru All-Stars 2-1 while in Eldoret, GFE 105 dispatched St Joseph Youth1-0. Zeka Wakoli scored the lone goal for GFE in the 7th minute

Kibera Black Stars edged out Administration Police 2-1 at Hope Centre while Nairobi City Stars forced a slim 1-0 against MOSCA.