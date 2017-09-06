KCB, Vihiga United held as race for top three intensifies

Sixteen goals were scored in National Super League matches played in various venues across the country.

A late drama at Camp Toyoyo ensured relegation threatened Kibera Black Stars and promotion hopefuls KCB share the spoils on Wednesday.

With the match headed to a barren draw, substitute Tony Baraza unleashed an unstoppable thunderbolt in the 79th minute to give the bankers’ a deserved lead.

However, the joy was short lived a Black Stars defender allegedly fouled striker Kennedy Oduor, and the referee awarded a penalty amid protest from the home team players.

Simon Abuko rose to the occasion and sent the keeper the wrong way to score his eighth of the season. Leaders Vihiga United failed to capitalize on the bankers slip up as they recorded the same score line against Modern Coast Rangers.

Dennis Wafula gave the visitors the lead with 20th minutes remaining, but Omondi Francis leveled matters later in the match.

It was the same scenario at Karuturi where hosts Nairobi Stima failed to collect maximum points against Ushuru. Benson Amianda scored first for the Ken Kenyatta led side in the 61st minute, but in the 65th minute Patrick Ndwiga ensured the power men get a point.

The results mean no changes at the top. Vihiga United, Ushuru and Nairobi Stima occupy the first three positions.

In other results, St Josephs were held to a 1-1 draw by Bidco United, same as Nakuru All Stars, who hosted FC Talanta while Isebania defeated Agrochemicals 3-1.