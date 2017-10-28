Kedah 0 JDT 0: Drab draw for cup final dress rehearsal

There was a lack of fireworks as the curtains closed on the 2017 Super League season as Kedah and JDT played out a goalless draw.





It was a game that neither side wanted to concede and as it turned out, neither side were looking to make the extra push to grab a win to close out their 2017 Super League season. Kedah and Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) were content to settle for a 0-0 draw at Darul Aman Stadium, a result that would replicate their only other meeting from earlier in the season.

Both coaches rang the changes with Nidzam Adzha giving starts to Abdul Hadi Hamid in goal as well as Hidhir Idris at right wing. His opposite number Ulisses Morais also gave rare starts to Darren Lok and Safawi Rasid with club captain Safiq Rahim starting from the bench.

Interestingly, Izham Tarmizi was given the captain's armband with Safiq's absence, even though the more experienced Aidil Zafuan was in the starting line-up. The centre back had previously been captain of JDT but it seems that Morais had taken a liking to the leadership of Izham from the back.

The changes seemed to affect both parties equally as neither side managed to assume control of the match for a big part of the first half. Fakri Saarani looked isolated up front on his own as neither Syafiq Ahmad nor Hidhir were able to see much of the ball.

Kedah were able to keep a tighter watch on Ignacio 'Natxo' Insa and Gabriel Guerra, cutting out the the two main source of creativity from the visitors. The league champions were limited to shots from distance but their accuracy were missing and thus failed to give the inexperienced Abdul Hadi much trouble.

Hope for an improved action on the pitch in the second half were raised when Morais brought on Gonzalo Cabrera for the ineffective Guerra but even the presence of the light-footed Argentine struggled to immediately spark the game into life.

However Cabrera's dribbling skills came to the fore in the 55th minute when he charged down the left hand side before lofting in a dangerous cross. Darren and Safawi got into a tangle but the ball rebounded to Insa, whose subsequent shot was just wide of the post.