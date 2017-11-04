Kedah 0 JDT 2: Southern Tigers wrest away Malaysia Cup from Red Eagles

JDT finally go their hand on the Malaysia Cup after scoring once in each half to claim the win in a highly-tensed cup final.





Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) were crowned the 2017 Malaysia Cup champions after defeating Kedah in the final at Shah Alam Stadium on Saturday night. The Southern Tigers were clearly the better side in the first half but rode their luck a bit in the second half, ultimately prevailed with a 2-0 win to end Kedah's reign as champions.

As expected, Nidzam Adha paraded his usual stars in the starting line-up with the exception that Ariff Farhan was selected ahead of Fitri Omar, who has been Kedah's nominal left back for most of the season. Suprises were thrown up from the JDT end as Ulisses Morais gave starts to Aidil Zafuan and Hazwan Bakri, with Junior Eldstal and Mohammed Ghaddar dropping to the bench.

But that decision was to be vindicated almost immediately as JDT took the lead in the match after just three minutes played. Gary Steven Robbat's shot was deflected out for a corner kick and Safiq Rahim's perfect in-swinging delivery was perfect for Aidil to head home the opening goal of the match.

That goal stung Kedah and they had trouble coming back into the game with JDT having most of the possession and looking threatening in their attacks. Twice they could have extended their lead but Ignacio 'Natxo' Insa's shot in the 21st minute was just wide while a minute later, Ifwat Akmal produced an outstanding stop to deny Gabriel Guerra.

The first chance that Kedah managed to create was when a through ball was played in the path of Ken Ilso. The Danish striker got to the ball ahead of the on-rushing Izham Tarmizi but had to watch the ball go agonisingly wide.

The match became much more even as the half went on but the spectacle of the final was ruined by the stop-start nature of the match. Fouls after fouls were committed from both teams and neither teams could build any momentum in the match.