Kedah 2 (3) Felda United 0 (1): Sandro's brace sends defending champions through to third consecutive Malaysia Cup final

Kedah forward Sandro da Silva rose to the occasion to score two goals against Felda United, in their second leg Malaysia Cup semi-final match.

Kedah are through to the Malaysia Cup final for the third consecutive time, after defeating Felda United 2-0 in their second leg semi-final match on Saturday. The Red Eagles used their home advantage, with Brazilian forward Sandro da Silva rising to the occasion by scoring a brace in the second half, to help Kedah win the tie 3-1 on aggregate.

Kedah head coach Nidzam Adzha Yusoff only had two of his imports available; Liridon Krasniqi was suspended while Danish forward Ken Ilso Larsen was injured. Captain Khairul Helmi Johari too was suspended, and his place in defence was taken over by Syawal Nordin. Syafiq Ahmad played in Larsen's place, while Krasniqi's place in midfield was taken over by Amirul Hisyam Awang Kechik. Malaysia international Baddrol Bakhtiar, playing with a black eye after he reportedly fell during training, wore the armband.

Felda boss Sathianathan Bhaskaran made only one change in his starting line-up, swapping Malaysia U23 international Danial Amier Norhisham for former Malaysia forward Norshahrul Idlan Talaha. All four of his foreign players were available, and started the match. Former Kedah loanee Thiago Augusto Silva, who won the Malaysia Cup with them last year, started the game, as did Malaysia winger Wan Zack Haikal Wan Noor, who scored a brace the last time Felda played Kedah at the same venue; a Super League match that ended in a 3-1 win to the visitors just in September.

The hosts got cracking right from the starting whistle, seeking to unsettle the Fighters. But the visitors, having recorded a win over Kedah just last month, coolly absorbed the early pressure. The first 20 minutes took place without any dangerous attempts made by either side.