Kedah raring to face JDT in third consecutive Malaysia Cup final

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Having booked a spot in their third consecutive Malaysia Cup final with a semi-final win over Felda United, Kedah are set to face four time consecutive Super League champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT).

A 2-0 win at home in their second leg match on Saturday meant they triumphed over the Fighters 3-1 on aggregate, with all the defending champions' goals in the tie scored by Brazilian forward Sandro da Silva.

JDT meanwhile bested Perak 4-1 on aggregate, coming one step closer to winning the only domestic title they have not captured since their rebranding in 2012.

Kedah head coach Nidazm Adzha Yusof credited his men for the win although they played without three key players, and described the final match against JDT as a serendipitous occasion.

"Praise Allah and congratulations to my players, even though we played without three key players. They stuck to my instructions, did not concede and scored from counter-attacking moves.

"We played them (JDT) in the season opener, the charity cup, and now we'll be playing them in the Malaysia Cup final too, the final match of the season," said the trainer when interviewed by the match broadcaster after the win on Saturday.

This sentiment is also echoed by man of the match Sandro.

"No explanation is needed, everyone knows JDT are a very big team. But Kedah too are ready for this game," said the Brazilian.

Kedah players celebrating in the dressing room after the win

Kedah will face JDT in the final on November 4, with the match expected to be held at the Shah Alam Stadium. Interestingly, the two sides will first face each other in the final matchday of the Super League on Saturday, October 28 in Alor Star.