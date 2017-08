Keeper Arnold Origi returns to Harambee Stars squad for friendly

Former Gor Mahia defender Erick 'Marcelo' Ouma is conspicuously missing from the squad named by coach Stanley Okumbi

Goalkeeper Arnold Origi has been recalled to Harambee Stars for upcoming friendly matches.

Former Gor Mahia defender Erick 'Marcelo' Ouma is conspicuously missing from the squad of professionals named by coach Stanley Okumbi on Tuesday.

Another surprise inclusion in the team is Lillestroem SK goalkeeper Arnold Origi, who has been out for more than a year. Regulars Michael Olunga, David 'Calabar' Owino and captain Victor Wanyama are in the fifteen man list.

The team will report to camp on Sunday, August 27, 2017. The Morocco contingent, set to face Mauritania and Togo on August 31 and September 4, 2017, respectively, will leave on Tuesday, August 29, while the team to face Mozambique, on September 02, 2017, will leave for Maputo on August 31, 2017.

Full Squad: Goalkeepers: Boniface Oluoch (Gor Mahia), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers), Peter Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Gabriel Andika (AFC Leopards), Farouk Shikalo (Posta Rangers).

Defenders: Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United), Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia), Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia), Simon Mbugua (Posta Rangers), Collins Shivachi (Tusker), Joseph Okumu (Unattached), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Robinson Kamura (AFC Leopards), Wesley Onguso (Sofapaka), Dennis Shikhayi (AFC Leopards) and Pascal Ogweno (Kariobangi Sharks).

Midfielders: Ernest Wendo (Gor Mahia), Victor Majid (AFC Leopards), George Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Jackson Macharia (Tusker), Alpha Onyango (Kakamega High School), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Peter Nganga (Nakuru All Stars), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia) and Patillah Omotto (Kariobangi Sharks).

Strikers: Boniface Muchiri (Tusker), Kepha Aswani (Nakumatt), Masoud Juma (Kariobangi Sharks), Boniface Omondi (Gor Mahia), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz), James Mazembe (Kakamega High School), Ezekiel Otuoma (Western Stima), Joe Waithera (Wazito), Chris Ochieng (Mathare United), Nicholas Kipkirui (Zoo Kericho) and Marcellus Ingotsi (AFC Leopards).

Foreign-based players: Abud Omar (Slava Sofia, Bulgaria), Anthony Akumu (Zesco, Zambia), David Ochieng (New York Cosmos, USA), Jesse Were (Zesco, Zambia), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), David Owino (Zesco, Zambia) and Michael Olunga (Guizhou Zhicheng, China).

Others are; Clifton Miheso (Buildcon FC, Zambia), Erick Johanna (Vasalund’s FC, Sweden), Mark Makwatta (Buildcon FC, Zambia), Jonah Ayunga (Galway United, Ireland), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England) and Arnold Origi (Lillestrom, Norway).