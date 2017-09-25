KEFWA threatens to move to FIFA, Court to seek redress in Nakumatt, Zoo suspension

The High Court further ordered that the league should properly be constituted with 16 teams and not 18

The Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (Kefwa) has threatened to move to Fifa to seek for direction in a matter involving Nakumatt FC and Zoo FC players who have been affected by the recent ruling of the High Court.

The two clubs were kicked out of the 2017 Kenyan Premier League in compliance with the ruling by the High Court that quashed the composition of the league, having found that the two clubs were illegally promoted to the top tier league last season. The court further ordered that the league should properly be constituted with 16 teams and not 18.

Kefwa, in a letter to Football Kenya Federation and copied to former FKF boss, Sam Nyamweya (petitioner), Sports Dispute Tribunal and KPL, said that the decision will affect the lives of many players even as they appeal to the above parties to bring to an expeditious end to the plight brought about by the said judgment.

“Kindly note that we shall not hesitate to take further action to protect our rights including referring the matter to the world governing body FIFA and/or pursuing other remedies available to us under the Kenyan Constitution and all other enabling laws," KEFWA said in a statement.

“We reiterate that all the players registered to Nakumatt FC and Zoo Kericho are on professional contracts that also bear performance-based remuneration clauses such as bonuses for wins and draws.

“All our players do have personal ambitions as regards the fruits and rewards that come from competing. One player who has already been directly affected by the High Court Judgment is the current league top scorer Kepha Aswani, who, for reasons not attributable to him, stands to miss out on a lifetime opportunity to bag the golden boot if his club Nakumatt FC remains suspended from the league.

FKF is expected to deliberate on some of the issues raised above during a press conference this morning.