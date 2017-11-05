Keita Balde on target in Monaco’s big win over Guingamp

The 22-year-old added a third as the Red and Whites fired six past Antoine Kombouare’s side at the Stade Louis II

Keita Balde was on target in Monaco’s 6-0 thrashing of Guingamp in Saturday’s French Ligue Un game.

Guido Carrillo opened the scoring for hosts in the 10th minute and Adama Traore doubled the lead 17 minutes later.

The Senegal international added a third for his side in the 36th minute. Fabinho converted from the penalty spot after Felix Eboa fouled Carrillo in the box on the stroke of halftime.

Traore grabbed his second of the evening and Monaco’s fifth in the 76th minute and Carrillo added a sixth as Leonardo Jardim’s side ran riot against a hapless Guingamp.

Balde who was replaced by Gabriel Boschilia in the 80th minute has now scored three league goals in six appearances.

This win sees Monaco remain second in the French top flight standings with 28 points from 12 games played, four points behind league leaders Paris Saint-Germain.











