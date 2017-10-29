Keita Balde on target in Monaco’s win over Bordeaux

The 22-year-old forward opened the scoring as the Red and Whites brushed aside Jocelyn Gourvennec’s side at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux

Keita Balde was on target in Monaco’s 2-0 win over Bordeaux in a French Ligue 1 game on Saturday.

There were no goals in the first half but the visitors took the lead courtesy of the Senegal international in the 57th minute. Joao Moutinho cushioned header from Jorge’s cross found Balde in the box, and the striker took a touch before firing low pass Benoit Costil in the Navy-and-Whites goal.

Thomas Lemar doubled the lead for the Stade Louis outfit eight minutes later with a superb solo effort. After picking up the ball on the right, he danced past three defenders before finishing between the legs of Costil.

Balde who was afforded 82 minutes of action before being replaced by Stefan Jovetic scored his second consecutive league goal of the season after opening his account for the French Champions against Caen in their last outing.



The win sees Leonardo Jardim’s side remain second on the French top flight log, four points adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain and they will welcome Guingamp to the Stade Louis II on November 4.