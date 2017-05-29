Keita ignoring talk of possible £50m transfer to Liverpool

Naby Keita has shrugged off talk of a possible £50 million move to Liverpool and remains focused on his future at RB Leipzig.

The 22-year-old has emerged as a top target for Jurgen Klopp, with Goal having first revealed in March that the midfielder was wanted by the Reds.

Having seen Keita net eight times in 31 appearances in the 2016-17 campaign, the Reds see him as an ideal addition to an already well-stocked department of creative talent.

Liverpool leading Keita chase

The Guinea international is, however, reluctant to be drawn into a debate regarding a possible move to the Premier League until a formal approach is made.

He told Bundesliga.com: “I really don’t worry about such things. My only focus is on our games and my performances, they are the most important things.

“I am a young player who never cares about rumours or what appears in the newspapers. I am now looking forward to a well-earned holiday and then to next season.”

Leipzig only signed Keita in the summer of 2016, after securing promotion to the German top flight.

HD Naby Keita More

He has shown himself to be more than ready for such a step up, with the Bundesliga new boys seeing their remarkable rise continue with a second-place finish and Champions League qualification.

“This is like a dream!” Keita added.

“We enjoyed a really great season but it sits well with us. With each game we won, our confidence grew that much more.

“Our initial goal was to achieve top-flight safety as soon as possible. We succeeded brilliantly and by finishing second, we can of course feel more than satisfied.

Mignolet 'fighting Hart and Casillas'

“But we don’t want to sit back now. We will continue to progress and ride this wave of success for as long as possible.

“We are really keen to discover what the Champions League is all about. Every player dreams of playing in it and we will do everything in our power to make a difference in the tournament.

“The fact that we managed to qualify directly for the group stage of the Champions League is fantastic for our club. Our team is young, hungry and very ambitious.”