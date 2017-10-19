Kelechi Iheanacho delighted to meet Leicester City fans

The Nigeria international was among the six players that met with the Blue Army and has expressed his excitement after introducing himself to the fans

Kelechi Iheanacho is thrilled to have attended Leicester City’s signing session to meet and greet the fans on Tuesday evening.

The 21-year-old joined summer signings Harry Maguire, Vicente Iborra, Eldin Jakupović, Aleksandar Dragović and George Thomas to introduce themselves to the club’s supporters and sign autographs at the King Power Stadium.

Iheanacho who has played six league games for the Foxes this campaign following his move from Manchester City in August described the event in the club’s Fanstore as a really good one that fosters a good relationship with the fans.

“It was cool meeting the fans. We want to sign more. We love it and are happy to see the fans and get to know people in Leicester more,” Iheanacho told club website.

“It is good to know people in the community and know more of the fans. The atmosphere is really good, they always cheer in the games, it is brilliant.”

Iheanacho will hope to open his Premier League goal account for the Foxes when they visit Swansea City on Saturday.