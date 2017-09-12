Kelechi Iheanacho leads Leicester City U23 to victory

The Nigeria international was on target on his debut for Steve Beaglehole’s side at the King Power Stadium

Kelechi Iheanacho scored a goal in Leicester City U-23s 3-1 defeat of West Ham United in the Premier League 2 on Monday.

The forward got the curtain raiser just at the half-time mark after connecting well to George Thomas pass inside the penalty area.

The 20-year-old was in action for 80 minutes as Vicente Iborra and George Thomas completed the win for Steve Beaglehole’s side.

Iheanacho was introduced as a 78th substitute for Matthew James in the Foxes’ 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

Delighted with his opener, the Super Eagles took to Instagram to share his excitement as the Foxes climbed to fifth in the Premier League 2 log with seven points from four games.