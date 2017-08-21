Kelechi Iheanacho returns to Leicester City’s training after injury scare

The Nigeria international is back in training with the Foxes after suffering a toe problem but will not be available for their Cup game on Wednesday

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare disclosed that Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho has recovered from his toe injury and he is back in full training with the first team squad.

The Foxes visit Sheffield United for their English Football League Cup encounter on Wednesday and the gaffer revealed that the summer signing will not be available for the tie as he continues his race to complete match fitness.

Happy to be back on the pitch @Ndidi25 pic.twitter.com/QlIWYvszQ3 — Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) August 21, 2017

Iheanacho made his Premier League bow for the Foxes in their 4-3 defeat to Arsenal in the season-opening game and could be back in action for the Craig Shakespeare's men when they visit Manchester United for the next league game on August 26.

“Kelechi [Iheanacho] as well trained this morning, but we need to try and improve his fitness levels,” Shakespeare told the club’s website.

“He’ll be training. We’ll have a decent training group and we have a decent, competitive game to play. We’re aware of that.

“He won’t feature. There’s no real major problems which is a bonus. Obviously, when players get discomfort in there, you want that to settle down by giving him a few days off the grass.

“We think we’ve done that and we’d like to push him now to see if he can improve his fitness. That’s the idea of the next three or four days.”