Kelechi Nwakali nets debut goal as VVV Venlo hold FC Groningen

The Pride of the South came from a goal behind to secure a point as the former MVV Maastricht midfielder cancelled out Mimoun Mahi’s opener

Nigerian teenager Kelechi Nwakali gave Arsenal fans a glimpse of the future after scoring his first professional goal for VVV Venlo.

The 19-year-old came off the bench for Torino Hunte in the 75th minute before giving his side a vital away point in the closing seconds of the game.

His header past goalkeeper Sergio Padt ensured his team continued their impressive run in the Dutch top flight campaign, as Groningen would rue Mahi penalty miss.

Venlo would be hoping for their third win of the season when they travel to second-placed Vitesse on September 17. They are eight on the Eredivisie log with seven points from four matches.