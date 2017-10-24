Kell Brook tells Amir Khan to 'stop playing kiss-chase with retired men and fight me'

Amir Khan's attempts to lure Floyd Mayweather out of retirement were brutally mocked by domestic rival Kell Brook.

Former super lightweight champion Khan is looking to make his first appearance in the ring since he was knocked out by Canelo Alvarez in May 2016 and suffered a hand injury.

The 30-year-old made it clear on Twitter that his sights are set on a fight with Mayweather, the 40-year old former five-weight champion who came out of retirement to defeat Conor McGregor in August.

Khan responded to a suggestion that Mayweather could be tempted out of retirement.

Who knows. Floyd is a great fighter I just hav something he’s not faced, speed. Floyd knows I’m not the 1 to back down. https://t.co/CXcdli6T8D — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) October 23, 2017

1/2 I know it’s been a year I’ve not fough due to hand surgery. I’m ready to make comeback at 30 years of age. Say what you like Canelo was — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) October 23, 2017

2/2 Getting out boxed. I was winning on cards. He had power and caught me with a huge right. Thats Boxing. Mayweather doesn’t have the power — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) October 23, 2017

In any fight I’ve never been out boxed. Mayweather khan fight would be a game of chess. Speed movement and accuracy will cause him problems — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) October 23, 2017

But it is fellow Brit Kell Brook who has long been raring to go against Khan, though it has so far failed to transpire.

Brook, who lost his IBF welterweight crown to Errol Spence in May, landed some verbal punches on Twitter.