Kell Brook tells Amir Khan to 'stop playing kiss-chase with retired men and fight me'

Mimi Launder
Picture: Getty Images / Julian Finney / Staff

Amir Khan's attempts to lure Floyd Mayweather out of retirement were brutally mocked by domestic rival Kell Brook.

Former super lightweight champion Khan is looking to make his first appearance in the ring since he was knocked out by Canelo Alvarez in May 2016 and suffered a hand injury.

The 30-year-old made it clear on Twitter that his sights are set on a fight with Mayweather, the 40-year old former five-weight champion who came out of retirement to defeat Conor McGregor in August.

Khan responded to a suggestion that Mayweather could be tempted out of retirement.

But it is fellow Brit Kell Brook who has long been raring to go against Khan, though it has so far failed to transpire.

Brook, who lost his IBF welterweight crown to Errol Spence in May, landed some verbal punches on Twitter.

