Kell Brook vs Errol Spence Jr: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on and where can I watch it?

Will Kell Brook's movement around the weight categories cost him?: Getty

Kell Brook comes back down to welterweight to defend his IBF world title against the much-hyped and unbeaten Errol Spence Jr on Saturday night.

The Sheffield-born fighter takes to the ring in his home city and will be hoping the effects of last September's valiant defeat to Gennady Golovkin have had no lasting damage.

That bout, in which he suffered a broken eye socket, was fought at middleweight and Brook has endured a gruelling training regime in order to burn off the pounds he put on. Could such flitting around the weight divisions cost him?

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 27 May at Bramall Lane.

What time will it start?

Brook and Spence are expected to walk into the ring at around 10.30pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

The main event and the undercard will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Who’s on the undercard?

George Groves vs Fedor Chudinov

WBA world super middleweight title

David Allen vs Lenroy Thomas

Jamie Cox vs Lewis Taylor

Andy Townend vs Jon Kays

Kyle Yousef vs Louis Norman

Nadeem Siddique vs Pal Olah

Atif Shafiq vs Dean Evans

Anthony Fowler vs Arturs Geikins

Joe Cordina vs Josh Thorne

Lawrence Okolie vs Rudolf Helesic

What are their records?

Wins, wins by knockout, losses, draws

Brook: W36 KO25 L1 D0

Spence: W21 KO18 L0 D0

What are the odds?

Provided by 888.com

Brook: 6/4

Spence: 13/25

Brook points: 33/10

Brook stoppage: 4/1

Spence points: 8/5

Spence stoppage: 5/2