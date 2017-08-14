Kenedy loan move to Newcastle United delayed as Chelsea chase reinforcements

The Brazilian wide man is expected to ultimately head to the North East but the Blues are slowing down talks due to concerns over their squad size

Newcastle United are expected to sign Kenedy on loan amid competition from an unnamed club but Antonio Conte has slowed the deal down due to concerns over his squad size, Goal understands.

Kenedy damaged his standing at Chelsea after being sent home from the club's tour of Asia where he posted an offensive message on Instagram about China.

The 21-year-old apologised but Chelsea's standing in China was damaged as state media websites and newspapers criticised the club.

However, Conte was forced to include Kenedy on the bench in his side's opening day 3-2 defeat to Burnley at Stamford Bridge and he has remained in training with the first team since their return from pre-season.

Kenedy is still expected to leave on loan but Conte is worried about his side's lack of options as the club looks to add a few more names before the transfer window shuts.

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater and Everton's Ross Barkley remain targets for the club as they seek more than one signing before transfer deadline day.

Next up for the reigning Premier League champions is a visit to Wembley to face title rivals Tottenham on Sunday.