Kenny Dalglish humbled by Sir Alex Ferguson attending Anfield stand renaming ceremony

At the peak of their powers they were feuding foes symbolising the bitter rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United.

On Friday, Kenny Dalglish and Sir Alex Ferguson will stand side-by-side in tribute to the Kop legend.

Anfield’s Centenary Stand will become the Kenny Dalglish Stand, and ahead of this weekend’s meeting between Liverpool and United Ferguson will accompany Sir Bobby Charlton as a VIP guests at Friday’s renaming ceremony.

Beneath their sporting enmity, Dalglish says there has always been respect between the two Titans of the game.

“His actions speak louder than 1000 words with him and Sir Bobby coming over,” said Dalglish of his former nemesis.

“They did exactly the same after Hillsborough. They were over here early. There is rivalry on and off the pitch but when it comes to something like that there is not even a doubt about it – they will be over here supporting us and hopefully we would do the same for them.

“Away from working, there has never been a problem with him. Never, ever been a problem.

“We defended our football clubs and our fans as best we could. How can you criticise someone who is totally supportive of his club? That is what you want as a supporter - someone who is defensive of your club and wants to make a contribution. He made a massive contribution to Manchester United.

“If someone came to manage Liverpool and never stood their corner, I don’t think the punters would be happy with that. He was exactly the same for Manchester United.

“He represents his club fantastically well and I have tried my best to represent the club I was at. I don’t see anything wrong with that.

“After the end of the game, there was never any animosity or dissent from either of us. There would always be a drink.

“When I came back (for second spell as manager) and we had that first game at Old Trafford he shouted to me when I was walking on to the pitch ‘are you coming in for a drink after?’

“I said to him: ‘What do you mean? I’ve always been in for a drink!’

Dalglish is a Liverpool legend More

“He said: ‘Aye, I know. But it’s changed a wee bit now.’

“I said: ‘Not for me it hasn’t.’

“You never spoke about football. You never spoke about what happened out there. If you did, you end up arguing, don’t you?”

Any painful memories from scrapes on the touchline have evidently soothed with age. Dalglish ruled English football when Ferguson arrived at Old Trafford in 1986, and Ferguson’s fabled quip about ‘knocking Liverpool off their perch’ was long after Dalglish’s first spell at Anfield, although the duo enjoyed more title rivalry when Dalglish moved to Blackburn.

“If he wanted to get to the top he had to target Liverpool and Everton, because when he came down here in the 80s Liverpool and Everton were winning at least one thing every year,” says Dalglish.

“So if you want to get to the top then somebody has to be knocked aside.

20 best players in the Premier League: August 2017 More

“I don't think anybody will go back to that time of having such success like we did in the 80s. I don't think any club will ever be that dominant. There are so many of them now that have access to finance that can help them out. If you buy well enough and spend well enough then you can compete. You don't have to do it in one transfer window, it may take four or five, but no matter. It took Fergie a long time to do it at Man United so I don't see what the impatience is about at other places.”

Alongside the former rivals, Liverpool glitterati will be attending the unveiling of the new stand. Dalglish says he was initially concerned when summoned to a meeting with the club’s owners to be informed of their plans.

“I thought I was getting the sack again, but it was a happy story this time,” he joked.

“I don’t know if I will sit in it. I’ve not even got a car park space.

“Obviously for everybody, for all the family, it is an immensely proud that your name is on the stand. We only came here for football and to end up at that level is beyond everybody’s expectations and possibilities. For me to manage and play for the club was a great enough achievement and to get your name up on the stand it just goes beyond the realms of expectations for me.”