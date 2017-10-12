Kenny Dalglish, Jurgen Klopp and why the Liverpool great thought he was getting sacked for a second time

Kenny Dalglish will be honoured by Liverpool by having the Centenary Stand named after him: Getty

Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish thought he was being sacked for a second time when he was called into manager Jurgen Klopp's office for a conference call with owner John Henry - only to discover he was being immortalised at Anfield.

The 66-year-old Scot will attend a ceremony on Friday where the former Centenary Stand will be renamed the Kenny Dalglish Stand in his honour.

Family, former team-mates and also rivals - including Manchester United's Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton - will be present to see the man still regarded as the best player in the club's history recognised.

It will be a slightly different feeling for Dalglish, a non-executive director with an ambassadorial role, than the day late last season when he was called to the club's Melwood training ground.

"Mike Gordon (Fennway Sports Group president - and the man who sacked Brendan Rodgers) was over and he asked to see me at Melwood," said Dalglish, who was sacked in his second spell as manager in 2012 after leading Liverpool to victory in the League Cup, an FA Cup final and eighth place in the Premier League.

"I went up to Jurgen's office and there was a laptop there and John (FSG's principal owner) and Linda (his wife) were on it and there was another one with Tom Werner (Liverpool chairman) on it.

"John started speaking and I thought, 'Jesus what have I done now?' I thought I was getting the sack again.

"I thought I was in trouble and then he said they wanted to name the stand after myself, as well as for the football it was for the work done with the community with Marina (Dalglish's wife) and the charity and everything."

