Kenya 2-1 Ethiopia (4-3 agre.): Harambee Starlets advance

A Gentrix Shikangwa strike was enough to bundle Ethiopia as Harambee Starlets emerged 2-1 (4-3 in aggregate) winners on Saturday.

The Harambee Starlets U-20 came into the match knowing any win or draw not exceeding 1-1 was enough to send them to the next phase of the World Cup qualifier after the two sides battled to a two all draw in the first leg played in Ethiopia.

It was nervous in the first few minutes, as both sides pushed for an opener and at the same time working hard to ensure it does not leak at the back. But it was the hosts who took the lead.

A fierce strike by Corazone Aquino in the 11th minute gave the hosts an opener; the defenders gave her time to control the ball and before they could shut her down, the ball was in the back of the net.

However, the visitors fought back and leveled matters in the 45th minute courtesy of Markat Feleke, who converted from the penalty spot. It was a goal that ensured the two teams go to the break on level terms but with Kenya holding a slight advantage of progression.

In the 51st minute, Gentrix Shikangwa put the hosts ahead after finishing a well worked move to ensure the Kenya side qualify to the second round of the qualifiers where they will play either Algeria or Ghana.

Kenya’s starting XI: Lillian Awuor, Foscah Nashivanda, Wincate Kaari, Lucy Akoth, Vivian Nasaka, Corazone Aquino, Sheryl Angachi, Maureen Khakasa, Martha Amunyolete, Cynthia Shilwatso and Gentrix Shikangwa.

Substitutes: Judith Osimbo, Veronica Awino, Leah Cherotich, Racheal Muema, Diana Wacera, Stella Anyango, Mercy Airo.

Ethiopia Starting XI: Tigest Abera, Banchayehu Tadese, Kidesi Zeleke, Betelem Kefyalewu, Emepet Adesu, Elemnesh Germew, Melat Demeke, Yemisrach Yakew, Timer Tenker, Aregash Germew, Markat Teleke.

Substitutes: Emiwedesh Virgashewa, Mihiret Melese, Iston Feyera, Zeymeba Sepo, Tenaye Womese, Jeneme Worku, Senaf Wakuma.