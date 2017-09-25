Kenya to bid for Fifa Under-17and U-20 World Cup after losing Chan

Nick Mwendwa says that the country has the goodwill of both the Confederation of Africa Football and Fifa to table bids

Football Kenya Federation will bid to host the U-20 or U-17 Fifa World Cup in 2019.

FKF boss, Nick Mwendwa says that the country has the goodwill of both the Confederation of Africa Football and Fifa to table bids for either of the two age group tournaments.

The statement comes barely four days after Kenya was stripped of rights to host the 2018 Africa Nations Champions by Caf during an executive committee meeting held in Accra, Ghana on Saturday.

Mwendwa reiterated that Fifa team of inspectors is expected in the country next February. “We have the backing of Caf to bid for either the 2017 or 2019 Fifa World Cup."

Mwendwa challenged the government to continue with the construction of the four stadia that were earmarked to host Chan.

The cabinet last week approved a Sh4.2 billion budget for Chan, the money that should go into refurbishing the four stadia, Kasarani, Nyayo, Kinoru and Kipchoge Keino in Eldoret.