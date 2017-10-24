Kenya fails to vote in Fifa Awards for second year running

Stanley Okumbi and Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama were to represent the country in voting for the best in Awards

For the second year running, Kenya coach and captain did not vote in the 2017 Best Fifa Awards.

As it is the norm, coach Stanley Okumbi and Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama were to represent the country in voting for the best performers during the exercise.

However, Goal can now reveal that only Robin Toskin (representing the media), took part in the exercise on behalf of Kenya. Neighbouring Tanzania and Uganda were full represented in voting for various categories.

Tanzania coach Mayanga Salum voted for Allegri Massimiliano, Jose Mourinho and Zinedine Zidane in the coach category while Uganda’s Moses Basena picked Zidane Zinedine, Allegri Massimiliano and Antonio Conte.

Tanzania captain Samatta Mbwana voted for Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique and Diego Simeone while Uganda captain Dennis Onyango picked Zinedine Zidane, Allegri Massimiliano and Joachim Low.

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was named the best for the second year in a row, after he managed to defeat competition from fellow finalists Neymar and Lionel Messi at the awards ceremony in London.

The 32-year-old turned in another stunning campaign for Madrid in 2016-17 as he led the Blancos to a La Liga and Champions League double, including a brace in the Champions League final against Juventus.

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud won the FIFA Puskas Award for the best goal of 2016-17, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane took home the Men's Coach of the Year prize, and Juventus veteran Gianluigi Buffon was named the Best FIFA Goalkeeper .