Kenya lands Uganda in AWCON qualifiers

Harambee Starlets will take on Uganda in the first round of Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) Qualifiers early next year.

Starlets who finished fourth in the just concluded Cosafa tournament, will test their strength against their February opponent in the November’s Cecafa championship to be staged in Rwanda should both countries honour the regional event.

After Cecafa, Kenya will have less than three months to prepare for the She-Cranes test set for between February 26- March 6, 2018.

“We have received the fixtures from but we still waiting for an official letter from Caf (Confederation of Africa football),” confirmed football Kenya federation Media liaison officers, Barry Otieno.

If Starlets perch past Uganda, Kenya will face Equatorial Guinea in the second round.

The seven-nation championship will be held in Ghana in November 2018.

First Round: Senegal v Algeria, Libya v Ethiopia, Morocco v Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone v Mali, Burkina Faso v Gambia, Congo v South Africa, Kenya v Uganda, Lesotho v Swaziland, Tanzania v Zambia, Namibia v Zimbabwe.

Second Round: Senegal/Algeria v Libya v Ethiopia , Morocco/Ivory Coast v Sierra Leone/Mali, Burkina Faso/Gambia v Nigeria , Congo/Central Africa v Cameroon, Kenya/Uganda v Equatorial Guinea, Lesotho/Swaziland v South Africa, Tanzania/Zambia v Namibia/Zimbabwe.