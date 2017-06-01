Kenya moves up four places in Fifa rankings

Kenya under coach Stanley Okumbi are in 74th position in the World, after moving from position 78 that they occupied

Kenya’s Harambee Stars are have moved up four places in latest Fifa rankings released on Thursday.

The national team, which is in camp to prepare for an Afcon qualifying match away to Sierra Leone, is now placed in the 74th position, up from 78th in the last two months. The Kenyan side is now three places behind Uganda, the best placed side in the East African region.

The Cranes are placed in the 71st position, up from 72nd with Rwanda's Amavubi falling down to 128th position. Walya Antelopes of Ethiopia are in 125th position, with South Sudan placed in 147th position, a place higher than Burundi. The Super Eagles of Nigeria have climbed up to fourth position, also moved from 40th position from the World ranking to 38th position.

Egypt are top of the chart for Africa while Burkina Faso slide down to 7th position. Djibouti, Eritrea and Somalia occupies the last position in Africa. New Zealand, who will face hosts Russia in the opener of the Confederations Cup in Saint Petersburg on June 17, are the biggest movers by rank (95th, up 17), while there are marginal gains for other Russia 2017 participants Australia (48th, up 2) and Cameroon (32nd, up 1).

Another pair of sides who share a space in the ranking are United Kingdom neighbours Wales (13th) and England (13th, up 1) thanks to the Three Lions’ slight rise.