Kenya remains confident of hosting Chan 2018

Kenya continues to put on a brave face with only five days remaining before Caf makes the final ruling on whether they will host

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for Chan 2018 is optimistic that the tournament will be held in Kenya next January.

Kenya continues to put on a brave face with only five days remaining before Caf makes the final ruling, whether to hand the country the hosting rights or take it away altogether.

Caf are set to seal Kenya’s fate during the body’s Executive committee meeting in Accra, Ghana, a gathering that will rubber stamp Kenya's fate, this weekend.

Caf team of inspectors completed their local tour of the venues last Friday and preliminary report indicates that the team was satisfied by the work in most of the stadia.

However, Football Kenya Federation President, Nick Mwendwa, who is expected to attend Ghana meeting, will need to find all the right vocabularies to convince Caf that the current political situation in Kenya will not affect the games.

Herbert Mwachiro, the LOC chairman insists that Caf want the event to be staged in Kenya. “Right now we are talking about when Caf will be coming for another round of inspection and when we are going to hold the draw. It means that the process is still on,” Mwachiro told a local TV station.

‘So far Caf want to know when we are going to hold the draw and how many teams we expect here. Is that a tournament that is being taken away?” posed Mwachiro, who also confirmed that 16 teams have confirmed they will participate in the event.