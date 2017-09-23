Kenya stripped of Chan 2018 hosting right

The political unrest and lack of facilities have forced the continent's football governing body to take away the hosting right from Kenya

Kenya has been stripped off the hosting right for the 2018 African Nations Championship following Caf Executive Committee meeting in Accra, Ghana on Saturday.

Caf president Ahmad Ahmad and his collaborators arrived in the country on Friday ahead of the 2017 Wafu final between Ghana and Nigeria which is slated for Sunday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and held a meeting to deliberate on Kenya's preparedness for the Chan tournament as well as other pressing issues.

The reports from a team of inspectors from Caf, who visited Kenya in the first week of September, suggested that facilities for the tournament would not be ready with only three months away despite Kenyan’s government releasing funds to speed up the works.

They also added that the political unrest in the country will not aid a successful tournament.

Kenya's Supreme Court on September 1 nullified the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ordered for a new vote which has generated tensions between the supporters of the ruling party and the opposition.

The 'unfortunate' decision is the second time in Kenya's history after they missed the opportunity to host 1996 Africa Cup of Nations tournament which was later handed to South Africa in a similar situation.

Kenya Football Federation president Nick Mwendwa promised to step down a couple of months ago should they fail to host the tournament but it is unclear whether he will do that.

Goal understands Morocco, Ethiopia and Cote d’Ivoire have already expressed interest in hosting the competition but Ghana are also considering to send their bid following a successful hosting of the Wafu Cup.