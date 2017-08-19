Kenya Under-20 women team to face Jordan in friendly matches

The friendly comes over a month after the team easily brushed aside Botswana 7-1 in first leg of the 2018 W/Cup qualifier

Harambee Starlets U-20 team will face Jordan in a two-legged friendly on August 29 to August 31 in Jordan.

The team is currently in residential camp at Machakos, with a provisional squad of 33 players called up. The squad will be trimmed to 20 before the team departs for Jordan on August 27, 2017.

The friendly match comes just over a month after the team easily brushed aside Botswana 7-1 in the first leg of the 2018 U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier. The latter has since pulled out of the second leg citing financial constraints.

Kenya will now face Ethiopia in the first round on September 15, 2017.

Provisional Squad; Goalkeepers: Lillian Awuor (Nyakach Girls), Judith Osimbo (Nyakach G.), Dina Tembesi (Wiyeta Girls), Ivy Makokha (Ibinzo Girls).

Defenders: Wincate Kaari (Thika Queens), Leah Cherotich (Wiyeta Girls), Robai Shari (Wiyeta Girls), 4. Maureen Khakasa (Wiyeta Girls), Veronicah Awino (Damascus Pry.), Alice Mideri (Ibinzo Girls), Lucy Akoth (St. Paul’s Abwao), Vivian Makokha (Ibinzo Girls), Zipporah Adhiambo (TarTar Girls), Foscah Nashivanda (Nginda Girls), Millicent Ajema (Bishop Okullu).

Midfielders: Corazone Aquino (Soccer Queens), Sheryl Angachi (Olympic High), Cynthia Shilwatso (Ibinzo Girls), Cynthia Akinyi (Nginda Girls), Cynthia Alwala (Maina Wanjigi), Teresia Gakii (Kwale Girls), Dorah Achieng’ (Olympic High), Tina Turner Wairimu (St. Paul’s Abwao), Joan Akoth (SEP Kisumu).

Attackers: Mercy Airo (Nyakach Girls), Lilian Mmboga (Ibinzo Girls), Rachael Muema (Thika Queens), Martha Amunyolete (Wiyeta Girls), Dianah Wacera (Mathare United), Christine Kitaru (Nginda Girls), Stella Anyango (Soccer Queens), Faith Atieno (Olympic High), Gentrix Shikangwa (Wiyeta Girls).