Kenya withdraws from FIFA U17 World Cup Qualifiers

Kenya has withdrawn her participation from the upcoming FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

The move has been necessitated by Football Kenya Federation’s inability to raise a team for the qualifiers against Ethiopia that was set for between October 13 and 15, 2017.

The qualification event is scheduled to commence at a time when most students will be in school preparing for their end of year exams.

“We have written to FIFA and CAF informing them of our situation,” said FKF CEO Robert Muthomi.

“Following consultations with the schools and Ministry of Education officials, we have decided to withdraw our participation to allow players ample time to prepare and sit for their exams, which we also find crucial for their development,” added Muthomi.

The preliminary round that is scheduled for October has attracted 10 nations, all battling it out for a first-round spot.