Kenyan club could face English side Everton in Tanzania

A Kenyan club has a chance to play against English Premier League side Everton in July if it wins the inaugural SportPesa Super Cup tournament.

The Toffees have confirmed that they will tour East Africa specifically Tanzania to play against the tourney’s champions as a jump starter of a series of their pre-season training.In this effect, they will travel to Tanzania on July 13 ahead of the fixture which could be against Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Tusker or National Super League side Nakuru AllStars.

Everton to Tanzania tweet More

The four teams were named on Wednesday to face four others from Tanzania in knockout fixtures which start on June 5 running to June 11 with a prize money of Sh3 million in store for the eventual champions.

If a Kenyan club wins the Super Cup competition and faces Everton, it will be historical that a Kenyan team is meeting the first English Premier League side to visit East Africa. The Kenyan club could also play against renowned football stars in the world like Wayne Rooney if the Manchester United skipper opts to pen a deal with the Ronald Koeman's men by then.

Other teams in the tournament are Tanzanian Premier League sides Yanga, Simba, Singinda United and Jang’ombe Boys FC.

The match will be played at the 60,000 seater National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.