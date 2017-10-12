How can Kenyan giants Gor Mahia conquer Africa?

It is no secret that Gor Mahia will be crowned the 2017 Kenyan Premier League champions unless something remarkable happens between now and November.

With seven rounds of matches left to the end of the season, Gor Mahia just require six points to lift a record 16th KPL title.

That will hand them another automatic ticket to the continental showpiece - the Caf Champions League - in 2018. Worryingly, however, Kenyan teams have fared rather dismally at the continental stage, with Sofapaka being the only side that have gone past the second round, in 2010 under coach Ezekiel Akwana.

Despite dominating the local scene, anytime a Kenyan champion steps up to the continental arena, results have always been disappointing, to say the least.

With this in mind, Gor Mahia management should begin to plan how to redeem the image of the only Kenyan team to have won a continental showpiece, when they lifted the African Cup Winners' Cup in 1987.

Here are four steps that Gor Mahia need to follow to conquer Africa

