How can Kenyan giants Gor Mahia conquer Africa?

Gor Mahia are the 2017 Kenyan Premier League champions with four matches to the end of the season.

A high flying K’Ogalo beat former champions Ulinzi Stars 1-0 at Kericho Green Stadium to clinch a record 16th title on Saturday. Rwandan international Medie Kagere gave the new champions the winning goal to hand Dylan Kerr his maiden KPL title in his first season.

Gor Mahia are now assured of representing Kenya in the lucrative Caf Champions League next year. Worryingly, however, Kenyan teams have fared rather dismally at the continental stage, with Sofapaka being the only side that have gone past the second round, in 2010 under coach Ezekiel Akwana.

Despite dominating the local scene, anytime a Kenyan champion steps up to the continental arena, results have always been disappointing, to say the least.

With this in mind, Gor Mahia management should begin to plan how to redeem the image of the only Kenyan team to have won a continental showpiece, when they lifted the African Cup Winners' Cup in 1987.

Here are four steps that Gor Mahia need to follow to conquer Africa

