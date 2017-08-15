Kenyan International applies for South African residency

If his application is approved, then Mandela will be registered as a local player in the South African Premier League

Harambee Stars defender, Brian Mandela is in the process of completing a move to becoming a South African Citizen.

Mandala who was embroiled in a transfer saga after he reportedly went AWOL early in August from Maritzburg United, is linked with a move to Mamelodi Sundowns and new residence down South.

If his application is approved, then Mandela will be registered as a local player in the South African Premier League.

"Kenyan international central defender Brian Onyango, was sidelined because he is in the process of applying for his permanent residence, which would enable him to be registered as a local player instead of one of the five designated foreigners," one of South Africa’s news portal, IOL reports.

Permanent residency permit allows the person (immigrant) to reside indefinitely within South Africa although he or she is not a citizen.

Currently, applications for permanent residency in South Africa takes between 12 and 18 months and the earliest Mandele can be granted his wish is early 2018 though he will, however not be eligible to play for Bafana Bafana having turned up for the senior National team, Harambee Stars.

Besides, he will not lose his Kenyan residency, in line with the Kenyan Constitution which allows for dual-citizenship.

Mandela has been playing in South Africa since 2012 when he joined Santos from Tusker FC before moving to Maritzburg United in 2015.