Kenyan international speak ahead of CAF Confederation Cup

David Owino believes that match will be the best test for Zesco United of the crunch test against SuperSport United

Kenyan International and Zesco United defender, David Owino is looking forward to next weekend's 2017 CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final away match against SuperSport United in Pretoria.

The Zambian side will prepare for the Pretoria test with a big clash against Zambian league game against Zanaco on Saturday, a match that Owino believes will provide Zesco United for the crunch match down south.

“Zanaco is the best game to gauge ourselves,” Owino told the club website.

“If you look at their game, it is almost similar to that of SuperSport United….too much wing play and counter-attacking football.

“They are tough opposition more so when they are playing in their backyard.”

Zesco visits the defending FAZ Super League champions in a week 27 league match at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Fourth placed and 2016 runners-up Zesco are just one point behind Zanaco heading into their last league engagement before heading to South Africa at the end of the week.

Zesco and Zanaco drew 0-0 in the first leg meeting at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on May 28.

Zesco plays Supersport in their first leg meeting on September 16 at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria with the final leg set for September 23 at Levy Stadium.