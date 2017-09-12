Kenyan midfielder ruled out of Caf Champion League contest

The midfielder is serving a ban after receiving a red card during Zesco United’s match against Recreativo do Libolo in June

Kenyan midfielder Anthony Akumu has been ruled out of Zesco United’s Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final first leg tie against Supersport United FC.

The midfielder is serving a suspension after receiving a red card during Zesco United’s Group C match against Recreativo do Libolo in June. The Team ya Ziko is set to depart for Pretoria, South-Africa, but without Akumu.

Zesco United will, however, have two other Kenyans - Jesse Were and David Owino - who have been included in the 18-man traveling squad.

The game will be played on Friday, September 15, 2017, at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

Travelling squad for Zesco United; Goalkeepers: Jacob Banda, Lameck Nyangu; Defenders: Ben Adama Banh, David Owino Odhiambo, Simon Silwimba, Marcel Kalonde, Fackson Kapumbu and Daut Musekwa. Midfielders: Mwape Mwelwa, John Ching’andu, Kondwani Mtonga, Misheck Chaila; Strikers: Jesse Jackson Were, Lazarous Kambole, Dave Daka, Davies Kasirye and Maybin Kalengo.