Kenyan or not! Keeper Origi not eligible to play for Harambee Stars

Goalkeeper Arnold Origi will not make a comeback to Harambee Stars despite earning a call on Tuesday.

Origi was among the eleven foreign-based players named in the team to face Mozambique in a friendly on September 2.

Goal now understands that the return of Origi has been thwarted by the fact that he has already taken up Norwegian citizenship hence is ineligible to turn out for Kenya.

FKF CEO Robert Muthomi has confirmed the same. “Origi will not be available for selection because of eligibility challenges, He has already acquired Norwegian citizenship and will hence not be eligible to turn out fort Kenya.”

Origi, who turns out for Lillestrom, was named in the squad by coach Stanley Okumbi. Captain Victor Wanyama has also asked to be left out of the squad.

“Wanyama is not fit enough to play in the friendly. He has requested that we give him time to get match fitness and we have obliged.”

Foreign-based players: Abud Omar (Slava Sofia, Bulgaria), Anthony Akumu (Zesco, Zambia), David Ochieng (New York Cosmos, USA), Jesse Were (Zesco, Zambia), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), David Owino (Zesco, Zambia) and Michael Olunga (Guizhou Zhicheng, China).

Others are; Clifton Miheso (Buildcon FC, Zambia), Erick Johanna (Vasalund’s FC, Sweden), Mark Makwatta (Buildcon FC, Zambia), Jonah Ayunga (Galway United, Ireland), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg United, South Africa) and Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China).