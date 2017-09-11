Kenyan official to oversee Uganda v Ghana World Cup qualifier

Uganda Cranes will play host to Ghana’s Black Stars in a decisive match at Namboole Stadium on October 7 (Saturday)

Kenyan official Mohammed Omar will be the match commissioner when Uganda takes on Ghana in a World Cup qualifier next month.

Uganda Cranes will play host to Ghana’s Black Stars in a decisive match at Namboole Stadium on October 7 (Saturday). Both teams will be going flat out for a win to enhance their chances of making it to the final of the showpiece slated for Russia in 2018.

Ghana will automatically be out if Congo loses to Egypt regardless of any result against Uganda in Kampala while the Ugandan Cranes fate remains entirely out of their hands as a prayer for Egypt to slip up must also follow decent results.

South African Bennett Daniel Frazer will be centre referee assisted by Adelaide Eldrick Giles Mathiey and Marie Steve Jonathan (both from Seychelles).

The officials are: Referee: Bennett Daniel Frazer (South Africa); Assistant Referee 1: Adelaide Eldrick Giles Mathieu (Seychelles); Assistant Referee 2: Marie Steve Jonathan (Seychelles); Fourth Official: Fred Nelson Emile Louis (Seychelles); Referee Assessor: Evehe Divine Raphael (Cameroon) and Commissioner: Omar Abubaker Yusuf Mohamed (Kenya).