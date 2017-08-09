Kenyan Premier League postpones match day 20 matches

Kenyan Premier League Limited has reached the decision after consultation with all the 18 club chairmen across the country

The Kenyan Premier League Limited has postponed match day 20 matches which were set to be played this weekend.

In a press release obtained by Goal on Wednesday, the body has reached the decision following consultation with all the eighteen club chairmen across the country.

"Following consultations with Chairmen of Sportpesa Premier League Clubs, the 2017 Kenyan Premier Season Round of 20 matches have been postponed."

"This is due to clubs lacking ample time to prepare and train for matches as members of their technical staff and players had traveled to various parts of the country to vote during the General Elections which were held on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.

"Kenyan Premier League matches will resume on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, with round of 21 matches."

The affected fixtures are as follows, Sofapaka vs Nakumatt, Kariobangi Sharks vs AFC Leopards, Chemelil Sugar vs Posta Rangers, Kakamega Homeboyz vs Sony Sugar, Mathare United vs Zoo Kericho, Muhoroni Youth vs Western Stima, Bandari vs Tusker, Thika United vs Nzoia Sugar and Ulinzi vs Gor Mahia.



The body is set to communicate the date when match-day 20 will be played by the end of the season.