Kenyan Premier League season to stretch to December

The 2017 Kenyan Premier League season will conclude in December.

Initially, the league was scheduled to end in November, but that will not be the case following numerous postponements of matches by at least two weeks occasioned by the general election.

As a result, the Kenyan Premier League Limited, the league organizers, have since adjusted their calendar to December 12 when the last kick of league matches will tentatively be played.

This also means that Football Kenya Federation, the game's governing body in the country, had to step in and extend the validity of the current club licenses to all 18 teams by at least a month.

FKF on Saturday extended the club licensing validity period to December 31 to accommodate the extension of the league.

With only two months remaining before curtains fall, there are still a couple of matches to play and Fifa international date to cope with and two rounds of GOtv Shield (semis and final) still to play, it is practically impossible for the league to end as earlier scheduled.