Kenyan striker joins struggling Zambian outfit

Former Tusker FC striker, Ismael Dunga joins the growing list of Kenyan players plying their trade in the Zambia League after he joined City of Lusaka FC.

Dunga become the sixth Kenyan player in the Zambian Super League this season.

So far, Kenya has Zesco United trio of Jesse Were, Anthony Akumu and David Owino and Buildcon duo of John Mark Makwata and Clifton Miheso.

Dunga who signed a short-three month contract with the Zambian side played together with Were during their time at Tusker FC.

Free agent Dunga, 24, made the switch down south from Moroccan second division side, Raja Beni Mella.

Previously, the Kenyan international had a stint in Greece’s second division side, Acharnaikos FC until January this year to join the Moroccan outfit.

City of Lusaka are currently bottom of the 20-man team with 11 points from 26 games.