Kenyan strikers urged to wake up and score goals!

With about ten matches left to the end of 2017 Kenyan Premier League season, many players are in the race to claim the Golden Boot.

Sofapaka's Umaru Kasumba, who joined the league in June, is leading the standings with eleven goals and five assists, followed by Stephen Waruru of Ulinzi Stars, who has the same number of goals but with no assist.

The rate at which foreign players are scoring goals is something that has not gone down well with AFC Leopards U-20 head coach Boniface Ambani.

"Kenyan strikers, especially those plying their trade in KPL, let us be serious. Why am I saying so? How can a foreigner come in the second leg and he is contesting for the golden boot award with you guys? And if you do not watch out, the award is literally going, hey! come on my friends.

"It is a challenge to you. Do you sit down and analyze yourselves? Gauge yourselves. Your selfies are more than the goals you have scored, are you doing justice to your teams? With 18 teams, I expect at least 20 plus goals. Wake up!"

Ambani still holds the record of 26 goals a season while playing for Tusker FC.