Kenyan trio in Fifa World Cup top scorers list

Three Kenyans are on course of topping the scorers’ chart in the ongoing Fifa U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers.

Kenyan midfielder, Vivian Corazon Aquino, Martha Amunyolete and Marjoleen Nekesa are all tied in second place with six others and just two goals away from the top scorer.

Burundian, Falonne Nahimana is leading the scorers' chart with four goals. The Kenyan trio are in a crowded field that also includes Ghanaian Helena Obeng also same as Cameroonian duo of Marie Giselle Ngah and Dolorès Tsadjia as well as Nigerian Rasheedat Ajibade and South Africa Linda Motlhalo.

Other Kenyans, Maureen Khakasi, Cynthia Shilwatso and Diana Wacera have a goal each. The Kenyan trio will have a chance to extend their tallies when Kenya hosts Ghana in the second round in November.

Kenya sailed to the second round after seeing off Ethiopia on a 4-3 aggregate win.