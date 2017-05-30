Keogh signs Perth Glory contract extension

The Irish attacker has agreed a new deal at Glory, extending his stay at the club until the end of the 2018-19 A-League season

Perth Glory have extended the contract of Republic of Ireland forward Andy Keogh.

The 31-year-old has agreed a new deal at the club which will keep him in the A-League until the end of the 2018-19 season, having scored 34 goals in 70 games since joining the club in 2014.

Keogh is already the club's highest scoring foreign player, and is Glory's fourth highest goalscorer of all time. The 30-time Ireland international is delighted to have secured a longer stay at the club as he works towards becoming an Australian citizen.

“I’m thrilled that I have extended my contract for another year which will see me at the club for at least the next two-seasons," Keogh told the club's official website.

"I am happy at Perth Glory and my family and I have settled well in Perth and WA.

“I am also excited with what we are building here at the club and look forward to helping bring success for our members and fans very soon. I can’t wait for the 2017/18 season to begin."

Glory also expressed their delight at securing Keogh's services for another two seasons, with CEO Peter Filopoulos optimistic for the future of the club.

“We are delighted to secure the services of Andy Keogh beyond next season, a player who plays such a key role in our team and club," said Filopoulos.

"Andy is now well settled in Perth and excitingly, he is also working towards securing his Australian citizenship.

“With 17 players contracted for next season, we are in a good position to build upon our squad in the coming weeks and months."