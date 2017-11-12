Kepa only focused on Athletic amid Madrid talk

Real Madrid, Arsenal and Juventus are said to be interested in Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is only focused on Athletic Bilbao.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is only focused on Athletic Bilbao despite speculation linking the goalkeeper with Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old made his Spain debut on Saturday in a 5-0 win over Costa Rica.

Madrid are credited with an interest in Kepa, as are Arsenal and Juventus.

However, speaking after his Spain bow, Kepa told reporters: "I am happy at Athletic, I am calm, I only focus on working for my club.

"I know that people talk about me because I have family and friends who read the press and listen to the radio, obviously I am not blind, but I am calm.

"I'm not nervous about the rumours, I am what I am because of what I do, not because of what they say."

On his international debut, Kepa added: "I am very happy, [Julen] Lopetegui, [Pepe] Reina and [David] De Gea told me to enjoy, to be calm and to do what I know."