Kerr: What Embiid did against the Lakers was terrifying

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr labelled Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid as "terrifying" following his performance against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Reigning NBA champions the Warriors held Embiid to 12 points and seven rebounds in their 135-114 win over the 76ers on November 11.

But one week in a young player's development can mean a lot after Embiid scored 46 points and 15 rebounds in Philadelphia's 115-109 victory against the Lakers on Wednesday.

Kerr may not be intimidated by Embiid, but he is more than aware of what can happen if the Warriors are not prepared for the 23-year-old.

"I think young players and young teams can kind of have breakthroughs and I think that may have happened with Philadelphia honestly," Kerr told reporters ahead of the Warriors' game at the 76ers on Saturday.

"When we saw Embiid last week, he didn’t have a great game…but you can see his growth from one game to the next and what he did in L.A. was terrifying.”

After playing Golden State just a week ago, Embiid will be ready for the double teams the Warriors plan to throw at him, Kerr anticipates.

"We did a good job of it last time, but they're going to be more prepared for it," he said.