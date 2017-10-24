Kerr: Gor Mahia success is collective responsibility

The Englishman is happy with the fete achieved but says the team has to continue doing well in the remaining matches

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr believes that the club’s recent success should not be attributed to any individual, but rather the entire K’Ogalo fraternity.

K'Ogalo secured their 16th league title last weekend with four games to spare, following their win against Ulinzi Stars by a solitary goal at Kericho Green Stadium.

The Englishman is happy with the fete achieved so far in his first season in teh Kenyan Premier Legue, adding that the team has to continue doing well in the remaining matches.

"I feel really great to help the team win the league with four matches to spare, it means no anxiety especially in the last two or three games. It was a collective responsibility; I did not do this alone but players, fans, management and the whole of K'Ogalo family contributed to our success.

"We still have to give our best and win the remaining four matches; we are not going to relax until the end," Kerr told Goal on Tuesday.

Gor Mahia will now represent Kenya in the Caf Champions League next season.