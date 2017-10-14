Kershaw: Dodgers don't have advantage against Cubs

Clayton Kershaw does not believe the Los Angeles Dodgers enter the MLB NLDS with any sort of advantage against the Chicago Cubs.

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw has had some time to rest ahead of Saturday's opening game of the National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs.

The Dodgers quickly swept the Arizona Diamondbacks in the MLB NL Division Series, while reigning World Series champions the Cubs just finished off a thrilling game-five win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Despite the extra rest, Kershaw does not believe the Dodgers enter the series with any sort of advantage.

"I don't know how you do that in baseball," Kershaw said on Friday, regarding the possibility of taking advantage of fatigue. "In football, you can run faster, you can do plays faster. Basketball you can run up and down the court. I don't know what you do in baseball. Try to play faster? I don't know what you do.



"I think they have a very tough ball club. They grind out games. They grind out at-bats. They've got a lot of good pitchers over there. So fatigue or not, I think they'll be all right.

Kershaw allowed four earned runs in 6.3 innings in his lone start against the Diamondbacks. He is now 5-7 with a 4.63 ERA throughout his postseason career.

But Kershaw thinks a change of pace entering the NLCS may help bring different results.

"It's a different position for us. We haven't really — in years past, it's been Game 5s and a lot of travel and not having home field. So it's definitely a different spot for us," Kershaw said after watching the Cubs close out their series. "It was kind of fun watching them duke it out while we were kind of sitting around. It was great.



"At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter. The Cubs are here now, and I'm sure — I know they had some travel stuff. That was rough. But I have a feeling they're going to be ready to go.



"As far as being overworked, underworked, I don't think anybody's at a perfect spot during the postseason, so I'll be ready to go [Saturday]."