Kershaw leads Dodgers past Astros in World Series opener

The Los Angeles Dodgers took the opening game of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Clayton Kershaw starred to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-1 win over the Houston Astros in game one of the World Series on Tuesday.

Kershaw threw just eight pitches during a perfect first inning and that set the tone as the ace led his team to a win at Dodger Stadium.

Kershaw had 11 strikeouts, without a walk, and only three hits over seven innings. When Dodgers manager Dave Roberts turned things over to the bullpen in the eighth, Kershaw had thrown just 83 pitches.

Dodgers reliever Brandon Morrow tossed a perfect eighth before Kenley Jansen came on in the ninth to close it out in a game that took just two hours, 28 minutes.

Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor wasted no time to get things started, launching Dallas Keuchel's first pitch well beyond the left-field wall to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead.

The Astros tied it up in the top of the fourth when third baseman Alex Bregman hit a solo shot to nearly the same spot as Taylor's blast.

It was the seventh home run allowed by Kershaw in four postseason starts this year, tied for the most in a single postseason. But that pitch to Bregman was about the only mistake he made the entire night.

KERSHAW'S POSTSEASON WOES OVER

Kershaw is now 3-0 in this year's postseason. He was just 4-7 in 14 career postseason starts prior to this season. Kershaw was efficient and dominant Tuesday and, if the Astros see him again, it would likely be in game five back in his native Texas.

Kershaw joined former Dodgers pitcher Don Newcombe as the only pitchers in World Series history to strike out 11 batters without a walk. He was also the first pitcher ever with at least 10 strikeouts and zero walks while allowing three or fewer hits in the World Series.

YEAR OF THE HOME RUN NOT ENDING