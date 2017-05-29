Kershaw struggles but Dodgers still complete sweep of Cubs

Clayton Kershaw struggled but the Los Angeles Dodgers still swept the Chicago Cubs in MLB, while the Milwaukee Brewers had a win.

The Cubs homered three times against Kershaw, but the Dodgers still claimed a 9-4 victory on Sunday.

Brewers pitcher Jimmy Nelson was far more impressive, leading Milwaukee past the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-5.

The New York Yankees had a 9-5 win against the Oakland Athletics, the Texas Rangers overcame the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 and the Cleveland Indians thrashed the Kansas City Royals 10-1.

The Miami Marlins cruised past the Los Angeles Angels 9-2, the Seattle Mariners shut out the Boston Red Sox 5-0 and the Cincinnati Reds enjoyed an 8-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The San Diego Padres beat the Washington Nationals 5-3, the Chicago White Sox were 7-3 winners against the Detroit Tigers and the Houston Astros claimed an 8-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

The Tampa Bay Rays got past the Minnesota Twins 8-6 after 15 innings, the Colorado Rockies overcame the St Louis Cardinals 8-4, the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 7-1 and the New York Mets enjoyed a 7-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

NELSON IMPRESSES

Brewers pitcher Nelson struck out 10 without a walk over seven innings against the Diamondbacks. Nelson also helped his own cause with an RBI single to help his team increase their lead in the National League Central.

RAYS WIN 15-INNING CLASH

After playing 14 innings at Minnesota's Target Field, Rays third baseman Evan Longoria decided enough was enough. Longoria led off the top of the 15th inning with a solo shot to left.

Just for good measure, Rays first baseman Logan Morrison followed with a solo homer of his own.

UNHAPPY HAPP

Jon Lester was not good for the Cubs, but even worse was utility player Ian Happ, who went 0-for-five with four strikeouts while batting in the cleanup spot.

YANKEES AT ORIOLES

While the Red Sox (27-22) tangle with the White Sox, the Orioles (25-23) will try to close the gap between themselves and the first-placed Yankees (29-18) in the American League East. Dylan Bundy (5-3, 2.92 ERA) will get the ball for the O's while the Yankees will send Jordan Montgomery (2-3, 4.30) to the mound at Camden Yards.