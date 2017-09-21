Kessie is an extraordinary player, says AC Milan's Montella

The Red and Blacks boss is thrilled with the 20-year-old’s performance as his men secured their fourth win in five league games on Wednesday

AC Milan manager Vincenzo Montella has hailed Franck Kessie as an extraordinary player with sublime intelligence following his side’s 2-0 win over SPAL.

The Ivory Coast international sealed the win for the Red and Blacks from the penalty spot in the 61st minute after Ricardo Rodriguez had opened scoring from the penalty spot in the 26th minute.

Montella lauded Kessie after scoring his second goal in five Serie A outings this campaign and backed his decision for taking the second spot-kick in the encounter.

"Overall, we played a good game, although we could better manage things in the final. expected we could have saved some more energy,” Montella told Goal.

"We have to be smarter during games . We will also try to be more clinical in front of goal. Turnover? I think there will be in the next game.

"He [Kessie] is an extraordinary player, a sublime intelligence. Penalties? I have a lot of good, for this I had chosen two games that were just Rodriguez and Kessié.

“I have excellent penalty specialists. I always pick two before the match and they were Kessie and Rodriguez.

"I'm convinced that Calhanoglu, André Silva, but also Bonaventura, Kessiè and Suso can give more."